UAE To Install 500 EV Charging Stations By End Of 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 03:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the UAE aims to install over 500 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations by the end of 2025 to support clean transportation and reduce carbon emissions,
Speaking on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit preliminary day, Al Olama said the ministry, which owns 50 percent of the UAEV, installed more than 100 EV chargers across the country in 2024 and is rapidly expanding the network to meet growing EV demand.
He emphasised that the initiative follows an integrated approach in collaboration with the private sector and local authorities to ensure a robust infrastructure that supports the widespread adoption of EVs, which aligns with national sustainability goals.
Al Olama added that the ministry aims to increase renewable energy capacity to over 14 gigawatts by 2030 as part of its commitment to clean energy development.
