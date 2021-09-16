UrduPoint.com

UAE To Invest ₤10 Billion In Priority UK Industries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

UAE to invest ₤10 billion in priority UK industries

LONDON / ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) The UK Office for Investment (OfI) and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, today signed an agreement at Downing Street to significantly expand the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (UAE-UK SIP), a framework for investment announced in March 2021.

Over the next five years, the UAE-UK SIP will drive a significant increase in investment across a further three sectors: technology, infrastructure, and energy transition, as well as build on the existing programme of life sciences investment.

As part of today's agreement the UAE has committed ₤10 billion via the UAE-UK SIP, overseen by the OfI and Mubadala, one of the world's leading sovereign investors. This builds on Mubadala’s ₤800 million commitment and the UK Government’s ₤200 million to UK life sciences when the partnership was established in March.

From today, the UAE-UK SIP will become the central investment platform under the new Partnership for the Future bilateral framework, which was also agreed today at a meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Mubadala's Managing Director and Group CEO, commented, "Today's expansion of our Sovereign Investment Partnership will help accelerate funding and innovation in key sectors that are foundational to economic growth of both nations.

"It is a testament to the UK's innovation economy that we are ahead of target with the UAE-UK SIP life sciences programme, which we announced in March of this year. We are already developing ambitious energy transition, technology and infrastructure investment programmes that create new jobs and strengthen commercial ties between our nations.

"

UK Minister for Investment, Gerry Grimstone, said, "Attracting investment has become globally competitive, and there’s never been a better time to be taking part and investing in the UK.

"This partnership has gone from strength to strength and its expansion is evidence of its effectiveness and what we can achieve with important trade and investment partners like the UAE through investment. The partnership will expand the exchange of knowledge, skills and ideas that will drive prosperity in both nations.

"It’s great to see the Office for Investment together with Mubadala Investment Company deliver what we initially set out to do, and expanding into new verticals that will drive economic growth across the UK."

The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates share an important trade and investment relationship, with total trade of ₤18.6bn in 2019, and two-way investment of ₤13.4bn in 2019.

The Partnership for the Future builds on historical ties to formalise and guide trade, investment, and innovation relations between the UAE and the UK. It will also establish new collaborations across priorities, including climate change, education, regional stability, and food security.

Multiple UAE and UK institutions will now invest under the UAE-UK SIP overseen by the OfI and Mubadala, with opportunities prioritised against investment criteria and the potential to support job creation in both countries, strengthen national research and development capabilities and originate new areas of investment collaboration and economic links.

The decision to commence all four investment programmes and increase the scale also recognises the quality of opportunities identified and developed by the UAE-UK SIP. To date, over ₤1.1 billion has been deployed since the SIP was launched in March 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Exchange Education UAE Company Abu Dhabi Job Guide United Kingdom United Arab Emirates March 2019 All From Government Agreement Share Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Moscow, Cairo Reach Understanding on Payments to F ..

Moscow, Cairo Reach Understanding on Payments to Families of 2015 Plane Crash Vi ..

42 minutes ago
 Biden Reaffirms Support for Voting Rights on Eve o ..

Biden Reaffirms Support for Voting Rights on Eve of Constitution, Citizenship Da ..

42 minutes ago
 Canada's Intelligence Gathering Capability Not Imp ..

Canada's Intelligence Gathering Capability Not Impacted By Absence From AUKUS - ..

45 minutes ago
 China Officially Applies to Join CPTPP

China Officially Applies to Join CPTPP

46 minutes ago
 Pentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Ea ..

Pentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites - Northro ..

46 minutes ago
 Venezuela's Judiciary Facilitates Violation of Opp ..

Venezuela's Judiciary Facilitates Violation of Opposition's Rights, Needs Reform ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.