UAE to join world family in marking World Diabetes Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2020) The UAE will on Saturday join the international community in observing World Diabetes Day, WDD, on 14th November.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar.

WDD was launched in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation, IDF, an umbrella organisation of over 230 national diabetes associations in 170 countries, and the World Health Organisation, WHO, in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by the disease. It became an official United Nations Day in 2006. It is observed every year on 14th November, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

The theme of World Diabetes Day 2020 is ''The Nurse and Diabetes''. The campaign aims to raise awareness around the crucial role that nurses play in supporting people living with diabetes. The WHO predicts that diabetes will be the seventh leading cause of mortality worldwide in 2030. The overall risk of death among people with diabetes is at least double the risk of those without. Low- and middle-income countries account for more than 80 percent of such deaths.

In marking the WDD, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, highlights the UAE health policy on promoting the role of nurses in the prevention and management of diabetes.

MoHAP is marking the day by organising several awareness-raising activities in the medical districts to enhance community awareness. The disease prevalence rate has been minimised to 11.81 percent in accordance with the National Health Survey 2018.

MoHAP’s Health Education & Promotion Department explains that the activities include medical examinations (regular sugar test), handing out awareness leaflets, health consultations, displaying awareness videos and educating the public on the importance of permanent monitoring of blood sugar and commitment to healthy lifestyles.

The events also aim to encourage early screening, enhance the role of families in health education about diabetes treatment and its complications, elevate families’ awareness about initial symptoms of the disease and highlight associated health issues and its consequences on the family and the entire community.

In January 2020, MoHAP launched a mobile application to enhance public awareness on ways of preventing diabetes among the community members and highlight methods of reducing complications.

The launch of the Sugar App will further support the ministry’s efforts being made to tackle diabetes and provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare services using innovative and sustainable ways. The app offers numerous services that would help patients and doctors quickly and effectively monitor the development of the case.

Dr Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centers and Clinics Sector, said, said, "The ministry spares no efforts to effectively promote preventive and curative interventions, encourage community members to adopt a healthy lifestyle, and highlight the importance of early detection of diseases."

MoHAP also launched virtual clinics to further strengthen its telemedicine system. The service includes medical, nursing, and pharmacy services, as well as supporting medical specialities, such as nutrition and physiotherapy.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre under the guidance of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, has launched mobile clinics. The clinics will facilitate access to healthcare services including routine health check-ups and lab tests for elders and individuals with chronic diseases.

According to WHO, nurses account for 59 percent of health professionals. The global nursing workforce is 27.9 million, of which 19.3 million are professional nurses.

The global shortage of nurses in 2018 was 5.9 million. Approximately 90 percent of the nursing workforce is female. 89 percent of that shortage is concentrated in low- and middle-income countries. The number of nurses trained and employed needs to grow by eight percent a year to overcome alarming shortfalls in the profession by 2030.

WHO estimates that the total investment required to achieve the targets outlined in the Social Development Goals, SDGs, by 2030 stand at UD$3.9 trillion – 40 percent of which should be dedicated to remunerating the health workforce.

Figures released by the International Diabetes Federation, IDF, showed that 463 million people were living with diabetes worldwide. The number of people living with diabetes is expected to rise to 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045. Diabetes was responsible for at least $760 billion in health expenditure in 2019 – 10 percent of the global total spent on healthcare.

The IDF Diabetes Atlas 2019, reported that the global prevalence of diabetes has reached 9.3 percent, with more than half (50.1 percent) of adults undiagnosed.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for around 90 percent of all people with diabetes. The rise is driven by a complex interplay of socioeconomic, demographic, environmental and genetic factors. For reasons unknown, type 1 diabetes is also on the rise.

