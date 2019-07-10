UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE To Launch 'Falcon Eye 1' Satellite On Thursday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:15 AM

UAE to launch 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite on Thursday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The United Arab Emirates will launch the 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite into orbit on Thursday, 11th July, at the French Guiana Space Centre at 05:53 UAE time (01:53 GMT).

The decision was made after announcing that the weather conditions have improved over the French Guiana Space Centre on the north Atlantic coast of South America.

The 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite blast-off postponed twice due to bad weather conditions over the space centre.

Related Topics

Weather UAE United Arab Emirates July

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2019

1 hour ago

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

12 hours ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

12 hours ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

12 hours ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.