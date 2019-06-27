UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE To Launch 'Falcon Eye' Satellite In July

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

UAE to launch 'Falcon Eye' satellite in July

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates will launch the 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite into orbit on Saturday, 6th July, at the French Guiana Space Centre at 05:53 UAE time (01:53:03 GMT).

Falcon Eye 1 will be the fourth reconnaissance satellite launched by the UAE, bringing the total number to ten satellites in orbit.

The UAE plans to have 12 satellites in orbit by 2020.

The UAE satellite was built by Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia. Falcon Eye 1 feature a High-Resolution Imager, HiRI, imaging system with a ground resolution of 70 cm across a 20 km swath.

The satellite weighs less than 1,500 kg and will be launched via a Vega rocket by Arianespace.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE United Arab Emirates July 2020 Satellites

Recent Stories

Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) redresses 180 ..

14 minutes ago

Govt to establish 55 new colleges in KP

14 minutes ago

PTI submits reply to Election Commission of Pakist ..

14 minutes ago

Five DDoS Attacks Registered During Putin's 'Direc ..

17 minutes ago

Australian student Alek Sigley feared detained in ..

17 minutes ago

Accountability process to continue at all cost : P ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.