UAE to launch 10-year strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries: Noura Al Kaabi tells Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth, affirmed that the ministry is in the final stages of preparing a 10-year strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) with the aim of increasing the cultural sector's contribution to the state's GDP.

Al Kaabi said during a keynote speech on the second day of the Abu Dhabi Cultural Summit - that the strategy consisting of eight goals and about 40 initiatives will be launched during the current year, which sets the national economic policy for cultural and creative industries and becomes ''our reference road map to make the creative sector among the best economic sectors in the UAE.'' ''In the UAE, we have made significant strides to the country's cultural and creative sector on a growth trajectory. As we celebrate the International Year for Creative Economy for Sustainable Development 2021,we very much look forward to working alongside our partners to make sure the CCI sector continues to grow,'' she added.

''We are working on implementing several measures aimed at stimulating growth in the cultural sector, with the core objectives to set up the foundations to aggregate, measure and nurture the sector, and to ensure the provision of required policies and frameworks for a thriving cultural sector.'' She said Dubai Expo will host The World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) in December.

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2021 will explore the challenges and opportunities associated with building these ecosystems and the benefits they can deliver around the world. A strong theme will be the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, 2021, led by Summit partner the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).