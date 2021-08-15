UrduPoint.com

UAE To Launch Global Media Congress In 2022, Sheikh Mansour Says It Will Be â€˜exceptional Platformâ€™

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:45 AM

UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheikh Mansour says it will be â€˜exceptional platformâ€™

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said the UAE is a "global host and an efficient platform for the entire media sector because of its integrated digital infrastructure."

It also has a supportive legal and legislative environment, as well as attractive living standards for all nationalities and international companies in the media and cultural industries, as directed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, he added.

Sheikh Mansour stated this while announcing the launch of the first edition of the Global Media Congress, to be held in Abu Dhabi from 15th to 17th November, 2022, which will be organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in a strategic partnership with the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

He said the Congress will be "an exceptional platform" for the media sector.

The event will include a media conference and an exhibition, which will enable various media organisations to discuss partnership and cooperation agreements aimed at developing their messages that will serve humanity and support communities through providing useful and credible content.

The event will be attended by a range of media leaders and global influencers, in addition to academics and students.

The Congress will also discuss several key topics, most notably digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and innovation in the media sector. It will host specialist sessions covering journalism, radio, television, internet, social media and international influencers.

The event will serve as a platform for international companies interested in engaging in media markets in the Gulf region, the middle East and North Africa.

