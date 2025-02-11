Open Menu

UAE To Launch National Cybersecurity Strategy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM

UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), announced that the National Cybersecurity Strategy will be officially launched this week.

This initiative comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to keep pace with major and rapid transformations across various sectors, particularly in advanced technology, further cementing the country’s position in artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first day of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, Dr. Al Kuwaiti stated that the recently approved five-year National Cybersecurity Strategy, endorsed by the UAE Cabinet, is built around five key pillars. These pillars are designed to enable the safe and rapid adoption of innovations while ensuring a secure, resilient, and robust digital environment.

He further highlighted that the strategy includes specific goals and initiatives aimed at strengthening and growing the national economy, in addition to protecting critical infrastructure.

He noted that global losses from cyberattacks, cyber warfare, and cyberterrorism were estimated at around $10 trillion in 2024, underscoring the UAE’s early recognition of the need to enhance its cybersecurity framework in line with global best practices. To this end, the UAE has invested over $2 billion in cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Al Kuwaiti also revealed that the Cybersecurity Council is currently finalising several policies, including a cryptography policy, which will be implemented in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, the council is working on new cybersecurity standards to enhance institutional compliance and security measures.

