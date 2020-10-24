UAE to mark UN 75th anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence highlighted the importance of participating in the celebration organised by the World Government Summit Foundation on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, UN, which the UAE is keen to celebrate annually out of faith in the values and principles on which this great organisation was founded and in support of its continuous efforts to enhance global security and peace.

The ministry stated that this year's celebration in the UAE, in cooperation with the United Nations, is gaining importance given the strong and significant initiatives the UAE has recently undertaken to support the values of peace and coexistence in the middle East region and its international efforts to advance global peace among nations and peoples of the world.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will deliver the keynote address at the event.

Since it was established 50 years ago by Founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the UAE has and continues to be a staunch advocate of tolerance, coexistence, human fraternity, peace and security, the Ministry added.

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence indicated that the celebration of the United Nations Day on the UAE, the land of goodness and tolerance carries great appreciation for this international organisation which was established to protect international peace and security on the basis of coexistence, dialogue, acceptance, respect for differences, sympathy and harmony, which are deeply embedded in the U