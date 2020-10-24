UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE To Mark UN 75th Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:45 PM

UAE to mark UN 75th anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence highlighted the importance of participating in the celebration organised by the World Government Summit Foundation on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, UN, which the UAE is keen to celebrate annually out of faith in the values and principles on which this great organisation was founded and in support of its continuous efforts to enhance global security and peace.

The ministry stated that this year's celebration in the UAE, in cooperation with the United Nations, is gaining importance given the strong and significant initiatives the UAE has recently undertaken to support the values of peace and coexistence in the middle East region and its international efforts to advance global peace among nations and peoples of the world.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will deliver the keynote address at the event.

Since it was established 50 years ago by Founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the UAE has and continues to be a staunch advocate of tolerance, coexistence, human fraternity, peace and security, the Ministry added.

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence indicated that the celebration of the United Nations Day on the UAE, the land of goodness and tolerance carries great appreciation for this international organisation which was established to protect international peace and security on the basis of coexistence, dialogue, acceptance, respect for differences, sympathy and harmony, which are deeply embedded in the U

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Middle East Event Government

Recent Stories

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

2 hours ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

2 hours ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.