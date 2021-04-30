UrduPoint.com
UAE To Mark Zayed Humanitarian Day Tomorrow

Fri 30th April 2021

UAE to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) The UAE will commemorate on Saturday the Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on 19th of Ramadan every year, corresponding to the anniversary of the death of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Zayed Humanitarian Day is an annual occasion to celebrate the UAE's achievements since the era of Sheikh Zayed up to date in terms of humanitarian work through the aid it provides to other countries and peoples. It is also a fitting annual date to launch many humanitarian and charitable initiatives by the government and non-government organisations.

For the second year in a row, the day comes while the world is experiencing exceptional circumstances as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19, which requires emulating the human legacy of the Founding Leader for more cooperation and solidarity to face the challenges arising from the health crisis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE affirmed its commitment to the vision and humanitarian message embedded by Sheikh Zayed through its efforts and role in helping the countries of the world to address the crisis, as it sent about 2,000 tons of medical aid to 130 countries, as part of its efforts to spread the values of goodness, cooperation and solidarity between human beings.

The late Sheikh Zayed is considered a symbol of giving, providing aid to every needy in any region of the world. During his reign, the UAE turned into the most important countries contributing to humanitarian and relief work in the world, and today, thanks to his legacy, it occupies the world's largest source of foreign assistance.

Sheikh Zayed’s giving and generosity have reached out to nearly every corner of the world. By the end of 2000, the value of grants, loans and aid provided by the UAE, under the direction of Sheikh Zayed, reached over AED98 billion.

Sheikh Zayed was awarded many international awards and honours for his distinguished services and contributions to humanity.

