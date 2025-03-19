UAE to mark 'Zayed Humanitarian Day' tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The UAE will commemorate "Zayed Humanitarian Day" tomorrow, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan each year, marking the death anniversary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The day serves as an annual occasion to reaffirm the UAE’s commitment to the legacy of its founding leader, Sheikh Zayed, who dedicated his life to philanthropy, aiding those in need, and extending support to vulnerable communities worldwide.

Under his leadership, the UAE became one of the world’s leading humanitarian aid donors in proportion to its national income.

The occasion has evolved into a day when the UAE renewed its dedication to Sheikh Zayed’s mission by launching numerous charitable and humanitarian initiatives. These efforts include food aid distribution, developmental projects, refugee support, empowerment programmes for vulnerable groups, and enhancements in healthcare and education in underprivileged nations.

This year’s commemoration takes place amid the UAE’s continuous humanitarian efforts. These include the recent launch of the ‘’Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative" allocating AED20 billion to humanitarian work in the world's most vulnerable communities.

Additionally, for over 15 months, the UAE has been actively supporting and providing aid to the Palestinians through the "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" initiative. Other major efforts include the "Father's Endowment" campaign and various global humanitarian and charitable projects.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan remains a global symbol of generosity and humanitarian aid. In 1971, he established the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to support his fellow nations in their developmental and economic progress.

In 1992, he founded the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, further expanding his legacy of philanthropy both within the UAE and internationally.

Sheikh Zayed’s leadership solidified the UAE’s position as a hub for humanitarian aid, with over 40 donor institutions and charitable organisations currently supporting global relief efforts.

Historical data underscores Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's deep commitment to humanitarian work. From 1971 to 2004 the UAE contributed approximately AED90.5 billion in development and humanitarian aid, benefiting over 117 countries across various regions and continents.

Sheikh Zayed’s legacy is evident worldwide, with countless hospitals, mosques, medical centres, and cultural institutions bearing his name as a tribute to his unwavering commitment to human welfare.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was honoured with numerous medals from various countries worldwide in recognition of his outstanding humanitarian contributions, his wise and effective leadership, and his success in ensuring the prosperity of UAE nationals. His efforts played a pivotal role in the nation’s development, transforming it into a modern and advanced country.