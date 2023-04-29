UrduPoint.com

April 29, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th April 2023 (WAM) – The UAE women's national ice hockey team left here today for Thailand to participate in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship, which will be held in Bangkok from 30th April to 7th May 2023.

The draw placed the UAE national team in Group A alongside Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. Other participants include India, Kuwait, Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

The UAE team won the second place in the two previous editions of the championship.

Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Winter sports Federation, said the women's national ice hockey team had undergone extensive training for two weeks in preparation for the championship.

The UAE men's national ice hockey team registered a historic victory and was crowned winner of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B, held in Türkiye.

