UAE To Participate In Amir Of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) The Kuwait Shooting Federation has announced the completion of preparations for the prestigious annual Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship.

The tournament will be held from 11th to 20th April, with the participation of five GCC countries: the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. The tournament will gather dozens of eminent shooters from the Arab region and beyond.

The championship will feature several shotgun shooting events, including both men's and women's Skeet and Trap competitions.

Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi, President of the Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations and a member of the International Shooting sports Federation, confirmed the participation of additional Arab countries such as Egypt, Morocco, and Lebanon.

He also noted that Italy, along with many world champions from European and Asian countries, will be taking part in the championship.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), he explained that the Championship enjoys strong support and attention, and consistently showcases high-level performances from the participating countries. This contributes to its growing strength, sustained success, and its role in highlighting the development of this Olympic sport across the Arab world and the Gulf region.

He also praised the collaboration with various regional federations through programmes aimed at advancing the sport.

