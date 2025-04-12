Open Menu

UAE To Participate In Dushanbe Grand Slam 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM

UAE to participate in Dushanbe Grand Slam 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE will participate in the Dushanbe Grand Slam 2025, which will be held in Tajikistan from May 2 to 4.

The UAE Judo Federation announced that seven judokas of different weights will compete in the three-day championship, which attracts 169 athletes from 23 nations.

