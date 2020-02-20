UAE to participate in Dusseldorf Grand Slam Judo in Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) The Dusseldorf Grand Slam Judo Championship 2020 will begin tomorrow in the German city of Dusseldorf.

A total of 718 male and female competitors from 120 countries will participate in the tournament, with the UAE National Team being represented by judoka Ivan Remarenco in the Under 100-kilogramme, kg, category.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Deri, President of the UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation, UAEWJF, was briefed about the arrival of the team, headed by Nasser Al Tamimi, UAE Judo Secretary-General and General Treasurer of the International Judo Federation, who will attend the meetings of the Executive Office of the International Judo Federation, which will be held on the sidelines of the tournament.

Al Deri urged Remarenco to work as hard as he can during the tournament, after he qualified for the Summer Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020, which will be held from 25th July to 1st August, 2020, so the tournament can be part of his preparations, along with his colleague Victor.

International Emirati competitor Sergiu Toma won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 held in Brazil in the Under 81-kg category, which helped him win gold at the Grand Slam Abu Dhabi 2016. He announced his retirement in 2019.

Al Deri added that the programme to prepare competitors includes their participation in the Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco, which will be held from 6th to 8th March, 2020, with the participation of 674 male and female competitors from 93 countries, including ten Arab countries.