UAE To Participate In Eastern Economic Forum In Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, will participate in the fifth annual Eastern Economic Forum, EEF, that aims to support the economic development of Russia’s Far East territories and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Established by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015, the event will run from September 4 to 6 in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Dr Al Zeyoudi’s agenda on the first day includes headlining a panel discussion entitled ‘Housing, Utilities, and the Urban Environment: Effective Investments’.

During the session, he will provide an overview of the leading experience of the UAE government and private sector in developing an environment-friendly and sustainable construction sector that meets the latest standards and specifications.

The Minister is to draw upon the industry-leading case studies of Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, The Sustainable City in Dubai, and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme in his presentation.

Other panelists that have confirmed their participation include Alexey Tsydenov, President of the Republic of Buryatia, Vladimir Yakushev, Russian Minister of Construction, Housing, and Utilities, and Takuya Kurita, Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan.

On day two of the forum, Dr. Al Zeyoudi will participate in the panel discussion ‘The Environment in the Far East: Current Objectives and Long-term Prospects’. Here, he will review the UAE’s efforts to protect local and global biodiversity, including initiatives to rehabilitate and reintroduce endangered species into the wild. In addition, he will highlight the legislation that, together with on-ground initiatives, seeks to ensure the sustainability of local biodiversity.

Set to join Dr. Al Zeyoudi at this panel are Vladimir Yakushev, Dmitry Kobylkin, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, ROSATOM, Zarina Doguzova, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism, and Sergei Ivanov, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology, and Transport.

