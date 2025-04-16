Open Menu

UAE To Participate In Fourth Group Of Qualifiers For 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM

UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The UAE national equestrian team is participating in the fourth group of the qualifiers for the finale of the 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup.

The Arab Republic of Egypt will host the qualifiers in the first quarter of next year, with the participation of six teams: the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Canada, Yemen, and Libya.

Rashid Al Mazrouie, Head of Tent Pegging at the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, emphasised the importance of early preparation for the upcoming qualifiers. He highlighted the need for an internal training camp, as well as a proposed external camp in a Gulf country that would include joint competitions, to ensure the UAE’s riders reach the highest level of readiness.

The UAE participated in the General Assembly of the International Tent Pegging Federation, held on 9th April 2025 in Muscat, Oman.

