UAE To Participate In Fourth Group Of Qualifiers For 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The UAE national equestrian team is participating in the fourth group of the qualifiers for the finale of the 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup.
The Arab Republic of Egypt will host the qualifiers in the first quarter of next year, with the participation of six teams: the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Canada, Yemen, and Libya.
Rashid Al Mazrouie, Head of Tent Pegging at the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, emphasised the importance of early preparation for the upcoming qualifiers. He highlighted the need for an internal training camp, as well as a proposed external camp in a Gulf country that would include joint competitions, to ensure the UAE’s riders reach the highest level of readiness.
The UAE participated in the General Assembly of the International Tent Pegging Federation, held on 9th April 2025 in Muscat, Oman.
Recent Stories
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup
Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens
PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..
Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..
Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey
Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakistan's upcoming budget for FY-202 ..
Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 50 Series One Tap AI Enhances Y ..
Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with participation of top global star ..
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub completes first phase of its aerospace supply ..
Arab Parliament Speaker condemns plots targeting Jordan’s security
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens3 minutes ago
-
Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight18 minutes ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal therapy for prostate can ..18 minutes ago
-
Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey18 minutes ago
-
Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with participation of top global stars33 minutes ago
-
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub completes first phase of its aerospace supply chain zone33 minutes ago
-
Arab Parliament Speaker condemns plots targeting Jordan’s security33 minutes ago
-
Emirates Drug Establishment approves new indications for 'Guselkumab' for treating patients with Cro ..33 minutes ago
-
Emirates SkyCargo signs preferred partnership with Teleport47 minutes ago
-
Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts to explore new frontiers in travel48 minutes ago
-
M42 announces strategic investment, partnership with leading biotech Juvenescence48 minutes ago