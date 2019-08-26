UAE to participate in GCC Meteorology and Climate Standing Committee Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, will represent the UAE at the 11th annual meeting of the GCC Meteorology and Climate Standing Committee, to be held on 27th and 28th August, 2019, in Oman.

The meeting will examine the decisions made by the Supreme Council in line with the vision of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to promote GCC-wide collaboration and volunteer work in the meteorology and climate domains. Besides, it will review the recommendations of the GCC Meteorology and Climate Standing Committee, as well as the proposals of its General Secretariat.

The meeting will also look into the proposal to support the UAE’s bid to host the 17th session of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The UAE delegation will be headed by Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of the NCM and the President of Regional Association II (ASIA) of WMO.

Dr. Al Mandous said, "Our participation in this meeting articulates the vision of the country’s wise leadership in strengthening the collaboration among the GCC countries in various areas related to meteorology and climate.

The support extended by other GCC countries to the UAE’s bid to host the 17th session of the Regional Association II (Asia) is a key item being tabled this year.

"The NCM’s consistent efforts in the meteorology and climate domains have helped the country emerge as a major destination for regional and international organisations specialising in climate science, as well as a key hub for promoting the latest technologies and research, covering weather and climate monitoring and analysis, forecasting, warning, and rain enhancement science," he added.

The NCM revealed some key agenda items during the meeting, including the signing of an MoU between the GCC Committee and the China Meteorological Agency, as well as discussions on the formulation of unified GCC Meteorological Law. The meeting will also discuss the performance of the existing regional and sub-regional centres in the GCC region and the way forward to optimise the services for the benefit of the GCC members.