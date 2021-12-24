UAE to participate in Gujarat’s investor summit as Partner Country

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) NEW DELHI, 23rd December 2021 (WAM) – The UAE will participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 as a "Partner Country," the organisers of the Summit have announced.

"India and UAE share a close friendship and this partnership for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 will boost bilateral relations," said the announcement made in Gandhinagar, capital of one of India’s most business-friendly states.

This will be the third time that the UAE will be participating in the Summit as a Partner Country. The biennial gathering brings together captains of global business, thought leaders and policy-makers to explore business opportunities in the state located in western India.

The idea of the summit was conceptualised in 2003 after Narendra Modi became Chief Minister of Gujarat. It has continued as a catalyst in making Gujarat a preferred investment destination within India even after Modi became India’s Prime Minister.

Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, was in the UAE earlier this month to promote the Summit among UAE businessmen and investors. Patel had extensive meetings in several emirates during the visit.