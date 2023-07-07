UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2023) The Organising Committee of the Hungary Masters 2023 judo championship has approved the participation of an Emirati team comprising four male competitors and one female competitor.

The Emirati judokas will compete in five categories, which are 52 kilogrammes (kg) for women, 66 kg and 81 kg for men, and under 100 kg and over 100 kg for men.

The championship, which will take place from August 4th to 6th in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, will witness the participation of teams from 36 countries that have registered so far.

It has also become a key event for athletes and teams in qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

In preparation for the upcoming competition, the UAE national team is currently taking part in a training camp in the Vitosha Mountains near Sofia, Bulgaria.

The camp focuses on physical and technical training to improve the competitors' performance and engage them in a competitive atmosphere to achieve the best outcomes.