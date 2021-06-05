UAE to participate in the World Judo Championships 2021 in Budapest

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) The UAE will participate in the World Judo Championships 2021, which Hungarian capital Budapest will host from 6th to 13th June, under strict COVID-19 protocols.

So far 116 countries from 5 continents, with 668 athletes, have registered to compete at the world championship.

UAE's Judoka Scvortov Victor will fight his first match next Tuesday as part of a national programme to prepare for Tokyo Olympic Games.

''Budapest is now preparing to welcome athletes from all continents once again. This World Championships, like no other before, is a glaring beacon in the Calendar, bringing excitement and spectacle to judo fans everywhere, with the cream of the judo elite convening only weeks before the Tokyo Olympic Games,'' said Marius Vizer, President International Judo Federation.

''As we continue to pull together as a sporting community, leading the way in organising safe, clean and spectacular events, this World Championships will offer unrivalled proof that the world is not just reopening for sport but is also seeing the re-emergence of a more recognisable daily life and we are proud to have played a significant part in that.

Judo’s values have never been more relevant and we steadfastly adhere to them as a summer in Tokyo approaches.'' ''We expect a sparkling event before the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games and this week will be a very important event for many countries and judoka.

The World Championship in Budapest will be a great celebration for sports lover Hungarians, because the best athletes of the judo will be fighting on the tatamis. In addition, we can give all our guests from abroad a warm welcome and show that humility and devotion are the key points to create the most appropriate conditions for the World Championship,'' said Dr Laszlo Toth, President Hungarian Judo Association.

''We will continue to devote our best efforts to ensure successful organisation of the competition,'' he added.