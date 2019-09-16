UAE to participate in World Maritime Day 2019 in London

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The Federal Transport Authority-Land and Maritime has revealed its preparations to take part in the activities of World Maritime Day 2019, which will be held on September 26th in London. This year's event is being held under the slogan, ‘Empowering Women in the Maritime Community’ and will focus on raising awareness on the importance of gender equality in the maritime sector and creating a stimulating environment for women that will enhance their participation in maritime jobs, including administrations, ports and maritime training institutes, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, and the Chairman of Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, said, "Our participation this year is an important addition to us especially as the event focuses on the important role of women in the global maritime sector. Women are a vital component of the maritime community in the country--thanks to their pioneering skills and capabilities that enable them to engage in the maritime labor market. We are keen on promoting gender equality and reduce the gap between male and female employees in all maritime fields. We consider women as a key partner in the development of a maritime sector that contributes to supporting the development process and strengthening the national economy.

"

Al Nuaimi added, "The UAE has made quality achievements in enhancing the efficiency, comprehensiveness, sustainability and safety of the maritime sector in general, which contributed to the improvement of the performance of this sector in terms of developing legislation and policies such as updating maritime law, as well as strengthening the control over the shipping and navigation companies and the development of container handling volume. Women have played a leading role in holding high-level positions in the maritime sector, demonstrating their presence and ability to take on the most difficult tasks in this sector and achieve excellence and leadership in maritime work."

"We are pleased to participate this year in this international event to highlight the importance of supporting and enabling women in the various maritime fields and providing them with the necessary expertise to enable her to promote the maritime industry and stimulate economic development in general," concluded Al Nuaimi.

In 1988, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) launched a program for gender equality, capacity building and the integration of women in the maritime sector. This program contributed to the establishment of an institutional framework in IMO policies and procedures, as well as its role in enabling women to have access to maritime training and employment within this vital sector.