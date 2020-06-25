(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th June 2020 (WAM) - Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has announced that the UAE has pledged $50 million to support economic growth initiatives in Sudan in cooperation with the World Bank. The target of this initiative is to foster job creation and promote quality investments, which contribute to enhancing livelihoods and driving economic development in Sudan.

This came during Al Hashemy's participation in the virtual Sudan Partnership Conference, which saw the participation of Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan; Heiko Maas, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany; António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; Josep Borell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; and representatives from 40 countries and global organizations, including countries in the European Union, a group of African and Arab countries, as well as members of the G-20 and multilateral organizations such as the African Union and the Arab League.

At the beginning of the conference, Al Hashemy thanked the organisers of the conference for hosting this event, particularly the Government of Germany and the European Union.

She also thanked participants for supporting the efforts of the current Sudanese Government to restore stability in the country.

Moreover, Al Hashemy underscored that UAE-Sudanese relations are historic and based on strong ties of goodwill, trust, and mutual respect, and that the UAE is fully committed to Sudan's success in moving into a new era of peace and prosperity.

She added: "As part of rapid support to Sudan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have jointly committed to offering $3 billion ($1.5 billion from each country), including a $500 million deposit to support Sudan's Central Bank and import fuel, wheat, and farm supplies for agriculture, and enhance education, among other needs."

Al Hashemy added that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE provided medical supplies to Sudan by sending 54 metric tons of aid to support the country’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

"The UAE is committed to supporting Sudan in this transitional period, and we hope that Sudan will overcome all challenges due to its people’s determination and the support of brotherly countries and the international community."

She concluded by emphasising that the UAE continues to support Sudan and its people as they strive to achieve growth, security, and stability.

The conference aimed to mobilise international support to help Khartoum achieve economic and social stability and advance the country's democratic transition and development efforts.