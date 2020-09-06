UrduPoint.com
UAE To Provide Medical Treatment For Former Mali President Ibrahim Keita

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) The United Arab Emirates will provide medical treatment for former President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, according to a UAE diplomat.

Mohamed Al Shamsi, Director of the African Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the decision comes in response to a request by the ruling military junta in Mali and in consultation with Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger, who is also the Chair of the Authority of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Government.

"The UAE believes in the importance of restoring stability in Mali through a rapid and constructive political process that ensures the best outcome for the brotherly people of Mali and the Sahel Region," added Al Shamsi.

