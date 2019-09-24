UAE to see gradual decreases in temperatures over next five days

(@imziishan)

The National Center of Meteorology,NCM, forecasts weather over the coming five days to be fair and partly cloudy with gradual decreases in temperatures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology,NCM, forecasts weather over the coming five days to be fair and partly cloudy with gradual decreases in temperatures.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM for the coming five days: Tuesday: Humid with the probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy in general especially over eastern and southern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate easterly to southeasterly, becoming northeasterly by afternoon freshening at times east and northwards causing blowing dust and sands, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Humid westwards and partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with the gradual decreases in temperatures.

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to southeasterly, causing blowing dust and sands, with a speed of 22 – 35, reaching 40 km/hr.

Thursday: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with the probability of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall by afternoon.

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to southeasterly, causing blowing dust and sands with a speed of 22 – 35, reaching 40 km/hr.

Friday: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with the probability of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall by afternoon.

Wind: Moderate easterly to southeasterly, becoming northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Partly cloudy in general especially over eastern and southern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly by afternoon, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.