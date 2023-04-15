UAE to showcase industrial investment opportunities at Hannover Messe

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) will lead the UAE delegation exhibiting at this year’s Hannover Messe, the world’s largest industry trade fair, from 17-21 April, in Hannover, Germany.

The delegation will host a roundtable with the private sector and participate in panel discussions highlighting the UAE’s value proposition as a global industrial hub, encouraging future investments.

The UAE delegation at Hannover Messe consists of MoIAT, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADNOC Group, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, KEZAD Group, and Dubai Industrial City. The stand showcases the UAE as a key industrial hub, offering solutions to industry’s global challenges, such as access to talent, supply chain challenges and climate neutrality.

Themed under “Make it in the Emirates: The UAE as a Global Industrial Hub”, a roundtable will be chaired by Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, along with the ministry’s partners, hosting German and European companies. The roundtable will shed light on the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and vision for growth; how German companies can benefit from collaborating with UAE entities and benefit from the incentives available to investors. The roundtable will also highlight how industrial investors can benefit from offtakes provided by national champions to de-risk their investments.

The UAE delegation will host a panel session titled “The UAE, A Solution for Global Challenges”. This session will highlight the UAE’s industrial value proposition and enablers, including green financing, certified green energy supply, robust regulation infrastructure, access to markets with the growing number of free trade agreements, and more.

Throughout Hannover Messe, as part of the UAE delegation, MoIAT aims to promote the UAE as an industrial hub and attractive investment destination.

In line with its “Make it in the Emirates” initiative, MoIAT is seeking to attract local and international investors, promote collaborative opportunities, and show the potential for manufacturing products in the UAE. Competitive advantages include attractive financing solutions, supportive regulations and legislature, a low-tax corporate environment, a skilled workforce, trading arrangements with regional and international countries which continues to increase the UAE’s access to markets, and many other industrial incentives. There is a real opportunity for investors to join the industrial sector’s journey and take advantage of the unique investment ecosystem and incentives in the UAE.

Hannover Messe welcomes 4,000 companies from all over the world, from a variety of industrial sectors, including technology. The UAE has plans to diversify its economy, through enabling and growing the industrial sector. To enhance the competitiveness of UAE industry globally, the country is focused on deploying advanced technologies such as robotics and Artificial Intelligence within industry.

Furthermore, the UAE’s industrial decarbonisation efforts, as part of its 2050 Net Zero targets, opens an array of investment opportunities. These opportunities are a result of the UAE’s heavy investment in the development of advanced technologies, paving the way for green industries of the future and new technologies to tackle climate change, such as carbon capture.

Technological and sustainable industrial development are a key part of the UAE’s COP28 agenda. Hannover Messe represents a platform for the UAE to gather further international support for COP28, which takes place in November 2023. At both Hannover Messe and COP28, the UAE will demonstrate how it is accelerating industrial decarbonisation through a comprehensive, whole-of-a-value-chain approach.