UAE to support Bahrain’s National Climate Change Strategy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, today announced that it would allocate funds to the Global Green Growth Institute, GGGI, to develop a comprehensive climate change strategy for Bahrain.

GGGI is a treaty-based international organisation headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, that aims to help its member governments achieve their environmental commitments under the Paris Agreement and their Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, targets.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Dr Mohamed Mubarak Bin Daina, Chief Executive of the Supreme Council for Environment in Bahrain, made the announcement. They noted that in developing the strategy, GGGI will leverage the UAE’s experience in climate action to devise effective solutions to protect Bahrain’s environment and natural resources, and drive the country’s sustainability agenda.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said, "The UAE is committed to empowering other nations to become climate-resilient and advance their climate action goals in collaboration with GGGI.

We are proud to assist the Bahraini government in developing a framework for boosting the country’s climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts."

For his part, Ban Ki-moon, President of the GGGI Assembly, Chair of the GGGI Council, and eighth UN Secretary-General, said, "The UAE is a founding member of GGGI and a leader in green growth. I am pleased to learn of this cooperation, and hope the UAE and GGGI can find more opportunities to promote the green development model in the middle East region and beyond."

Dr Bin Daina said, "With the support of the UAE, GGGI and the Bahraini government will join forces to draft and implement a national climate change strategy for Bahrain. The collaboration reflects the long-standing cordial relations between our two countries and consolidates the UAE’s position as a global environmental leader."