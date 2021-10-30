UAE to take part in India International Trade Fair

By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) The UAE will be an important participant in the India International Trade Fair (IITF) to be held in New Delhi from 14th to 27th November, India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced today.

The Ministry said India’s other trade partners which have confirmed their attendance at the annual exhibition, described as "one of the most awaited business events in the South Asia region", are Bahrain, China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Turkey and Sri Lanka. More foreign participants are likely to be announced in the coming days.

The decision to hold the trade fair next month is a commercial milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

The IITF was not held last year because of the pandemic.

"There is considerable interest among the foreign business fraternity, who are eager to regain their business targets and place their brands among the right buyers," the Ministry said while announcing the return of the IITF after a year’s gap to Pragati Maidan, India’s renovated central fair ground in the national capital.

"The area of IITF 2021 has been increased to 73,000 square metres, which is three times larger in comparison to the last edition," the announcement said.

The first five days of this year’s IITF will be exclusively reserved for businessmen. Thereafter, the fair will be open to the general public.