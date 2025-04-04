UAE To Vaccinate 90% Of Girls Aged 13–14 Against HPV By 2030
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 11:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) stressed that the proactive national strategy to combat the human papillomavirus (HPV) to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer and other diseases associated with the virus. The strategy was launched as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote public health and prevent communicable diseases.
MoHAP clarified that the national plan aims to vaccinate 90% of girls against HPV before the age of 15 by 2030, while also ensuring early screening for cervical cancer starting at age 25. In addition, the plan includes providing advanced treatment for affected individuals in line with the highest international standards, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to the global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer.
As part of the strategy and in 2018, the UAE became the first country in the Eastern Mediterranean region to include the HPV vaccine in its national immunisation programme for females, targeting schoolgirls aged 13 to 14 as part of this strategy. Meanwhile, in 2023, taking another step forward, the ministry expanded the HPV vaccination programme to include males aged 13 to 14 years, further enhancing community protection and preventing HPV-related diseases in both genders.
Emphasising its commitment to raising awareness about HPV, the Ministry noted that the UAE will double its efforts to meet international standards in prevention, early detection, and treatment.
This commitment was recognised by the World Health Organisation, which praised the effectiveness of the UAE’s national immunisation programme and its integration of the HPV vaccine into a cutting-edge immunisation system.
The Ministry said that its strategy follows a comprehensive public health approach, focused on prevention, awareness, and the use of advanced immunisation technologies. These efforts are also closely aligned with the "Year of Community", a nationwide initiative that views health awareness as a shared responsibility—one that depends on the active collaboration of individuals, institutions, and the wider society.
The Ministry stressed that promoting a culture of early screening and vaccination is key to strengthening community health—an approach that aligns with the UAE’s vision of ensuring a high quality of life and building a healthy, thriving society.
According to official statistics from the National Cancer Registry, cervical cancer is the fifth most common cancer among women in the UAE, with national incidence rates lower than the global average—thanks to the country’s proactive and effective preventive policies.
The ministry emphasised the importance of regular cervical cancer screening for women aged 25 to 65, recommending testing every three to five years to ensure early detection and significantly improve chances of recovery.
