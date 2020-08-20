UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Took Distinct Approach To Developing Peaceful Nuclear Programme: Director-General Of Nuclear Energy Agency

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

UAE took distinct approach to developing peaceful nuclear programme: Director-General of Nuclear Energy Agency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) William D. Magwood, IV, Director-General Nuclear Energy Agency, has said that the UAE’s successful implementation of a new nuclear programme is a great accomplishment that demonstrates both that new nuclear plants can be built on schedule and within projected costs, and that a country without a long history in nuclear energy can rapidly establish a safe and effective nuclear power infrastructure.

In a statement following the successful connection of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant to the UAE national electricity transmission grid on Wednesday, Magwood added, "Not only has the UAE brought the Barakah plant to criticality, but it has taken comprehensive and very impressive steps toward developing a skilled workforce of highly motivated men and women who will ensure safe and reliable nuclear operations decades to come."

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear UAE Women

Recent Stories

Registrations open for Ice Warrior Challenge XI

13 minutes ago

UAE expresses deep concern over security condition ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Electronics appoints United Mobile as a ne ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on &# ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 August 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.