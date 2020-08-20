UAE took distinct approach to developing peaceful nuclear programme: Director-General of Nuclear Energy Agency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) William D. Magwood, IV, Director-General Nuclear Energy Agency, has said that the UAE’s successful implementation of a new nuclear programme is a great accomplishment that demonstrates both that new nuclear plants can be built on schedule and within projected costs, and that a country without a long history in nuclear energy can rapidly establish a safe and effective nuclear power infrastructure.

In a statement following the successful connection of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant to the UAE national electricity transmission grid on Wednesday, Magwood added, "Not only has the UAE brought the Barakah plant to criticality, but it has taken comprehensive and very impressive steps toward developing a skilled workforce of highly motivated men and women who will ensure safe and reliable nuclear operations decades to come."