UAE top destination for global experts in rain enhancement research, says Director of Centre of Meteorology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of WMO, reiterated that the UAE has established itself as a top global destination for prominent international events serving various sectors.

As part of its continued commitment to addressing the pressing issues directly impacting the lives of communities worldwide, the UAE has been playing an instrumental role in the global efforts to ensure water security, articulating the proactive vision of its wise leadership. Through its pioneering rain enhancement research programme, the country has extended crucial support for international scientists and experts to present innovative ideas and projects that contribute to solving global water scarcity.

"Recognising the significance of collaboration and knowledge sharing among the research community, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), has been hosting the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) on a regular basis, providing a unique platform for bringing together top researchers and experts in rain enhancement research from across the globe under one roof," said Al Mandous.

"Water security is among the key challenges that the UAE may face in the future, as two-thirds of the country’s water demand is met by its depleting groundwater resources. Therefore, the country has taken a keen interest in actively participating in global efforts to find practical solutions for water scarcity, as part of its relentless efforts to address this evolving challenge.

"Through the ground-breaking research works of its scientists, as well as the successful outcomes of IREF, the UAE Research programme for Rain Enhancement Science has significantly contributed to enriching knowledge in rain enhancement science, while providing a solid foundation for future research in this vital sector. We are confident that the upcoming cycles of programme will continue to attract the attention and support of the most prominent researchers and innovative projects that advance and lead the development of rain enhancement. This will ensure the continuity of rain enhancement science, while employing the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to break new ground in cloud seeding to enhance our water supplies in the future," noted Al Mandous.