UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a top global travel destination, attracting visitors year-round, with winter emerging as the peak season for tourism. As part of its ambitious Tourism Strategy 2031, the country aims to attract AED100 billion in tourism investments and welcome 40 million hotel guests.

According to the 2024 Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) by the World Economic Forum, the UAE ranked first in the region and 18th globally, advancing seven places compared to the previous edition.

The UAE is the only middle Eastern country among the top 10 nations in international tourism revenue. The World Travel & Tourism Council’s 2024 report estimates that the UAE attracted 29.2 million international tourists last year, marking a 15.5% growth compared to 2023.

The report further projects that by 2033, the number of international visitors to the UAE will reach approximately 45.5 million.

Winter is a prime time for tourism in the UAE due to its mild weather and diverse offerings, ranging from leisure and shopping to business and nature-based experiences. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking landscapes, including mountains, deserts, coastlines, and natural reserves.

Recently, the UAE launched the fifth edition of its "World’s Coolest Winter" campaign, celebrating the country’s people and places through exceptional tourism experiences. The campaign targets UAE citizens, residents, and international tourists, reinforcing the UAE’s 53 years of remarkable achievements as a leading global tourism hub.

As many parts of the world experience freezing temperatures in winter, tourists flock to the UAE to enjoy its warm climate. In addition to its pleasant weather, the country offers a wide array of activities such as desert safaris, mountain adventures, camping, and wadis (valleys) exploration.

With its pleasant winter climate and diverse natural landscapes—including oases, mountains, vast deserts, lagoons, islands, and pristine beaches—the UAE offers an ideal destination for adventure seekers and travellers looking for unique experiences. Ongoing infrastructure and service developments have further strengthened its status as a leading winter tourism hotspot.

During winter, outdoor adventures such as desert safaris, mountain hiking, and paragliding gain popularity, along with rock climbing, rappelling, and wadi exploration.

Visitors can also enjoy traditional desert camping, camel riding, and an authentic Bedouin experience. Additionally, the UAE’s clear desert skies make it one of the best locations for stargazing.

Liam Andrew a Tourist from Denmark described his winter tourism experience in the UAE as truly exceptional, highlighting the country's enchanting atmosphere and stunning natural landscapes.

He praised its diverse scenery, including majestic mountains, valleys, expansive beaches, and golden sand dunes, alongside its numerous tourist attractions.

Liam Andrew, who is visiting the UAE along with his wife Emma, added, “We had an amazing time enjoying activities such as hiking, desert safaris, camping, mountain and wadi adventures, and sailing. We also explored nature reserves and visited historical landmarks like the Dubai Museum. Walking through the traditional markets, we were welcomed by the aroma of incense and the rich heritage of the UAE. The souks were filled with cultural artefacts and a variety of handcrafted products that showcased the country’s deep-rooted traditions.”