DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2020) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has described as yet a new testament to the government's forward-looking vision the UAE topping the middle East countries at UK’s Global Soft Power Index, issued by Brand Finance on handling the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently.

The rankings, where the UAE comes 14th globally, were based on a questionnaire sent out to 105 countries.

In statements today, the minister said that the new achievement comes as a reflection of the incredible work put forth by the healthcare sector thanks to the support of the UAE wise leadership.

The nation’s efforts, from international aid to vaccine development, have meant the UAE has handled the pandemic better than its neighbours, the index's report said.