UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

DUBAI, 06th Apr, 2025 - The AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded this evening after three days of intense competition at Shabab Al Ahli Arena in Dubai.

The tournament saw wide participation across various categories, age groups, and nationalities, offering competitors the opportunity to compete at the highest levels and earn points in the official annual international ranking approved by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP).

As one of the main events on the AJP season Calendar, the championship featured fierce contests between top athletes in an ideal sporting environment, with strong spectator turnout.

Commando Group academy secured first place in the overall team rankings, followed by MOD Academy in second place, while Al Jazira Club took third. At the country level, the UAE maintained its top position ahead of Brazil in second and Colombia in third.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The Dubai International round delivered multiple gains, foremost among them reinforcing the UAE’s global leadership in jiu-jitsu and its position as an exceptional destination attracting champions from around the world. This round succeeded in hosting an elite group of high-level international athletes, offering high-quality competitions that delighted and excited the audience.”

He added, “What we witnessed from the strong performances of Emirati athletes throughout the championship is a source of pride. They made a remarkable presence across all categories and reached the podium. This achievement would not have been possible without their commitment, dedication, sacrifices, and the tremendous support they receive from the federation, clubs, and academies, which play an influential role in building a generation that meets the aspirations and hopes of the UAE’s leadership and people.”

Gold medalist Faraj Al-Aulaqi, who claimed victory in the 94 kg division, expressed his happiness with the achievement, noting that the support of his athletically rooted family was the greatest motivation behind his win, as he and his siblings all practice sports and have earned significant achievements in the field.

He said, “This win is especially meaningful to me because I represent a family that loves sports and believes in a culture of excellence. My siblings have always been a source of inspiration, encouraging me to stay committed and continuously improve. This gold medal is a milestone in a long journey where I aim to raise my country’s flag at the biggest championships. The jiu-jitsu season is still ongoing, and I am fully prepared to give my all and strive for more accomplishments.”

After a six-month absence due to an ACL injury, Emirati champion Sultan Jaber returned to secure gold in the 69 kg division. He expressed his joy at this win, saying, “Today I return to the competition mat through the gateway of the AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and I feel immense pride in claiming gold at this event. The recovery period was difficult, but it gave me the opportunity to rebuild myself through an intensive rehabilitation and training program, in collaboration with the technical and medical teams at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Al Wahda Club, who played a major role in my strong comeback.”

He continued, “I fought three tough matches on the final day and was able to win them all by submission, which confirms that I’ve returned with high readiness and great confidence. This achievement marks a new beginning for me and gives me further motivation to continue working and claim more titles for both my club and the national team.”

This championship represents a new milestone in AJP’s journey to promote and expand jiu-jitsu regionally and globally, in line with the UAE’s vision of building an integrated sporting society that supports talent and development.