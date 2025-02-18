UAE Tour: British Tarling Becomes Youngest Rider To Wear Red Jersey
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 11:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Joshua Tarling confirmed his status as main favorite, setting a record speed for the UAE Tour at 56.671 km/h and becoming the youngest rider to wear the Red Jersey.
The British champion covered the 12.2 km of the Tudor ITT in a time of 12’55”, beating Stefan Bissegger by 13” and Tadej Pogacar by 18”.
Further back among the GC contenders, Pello Bilbao finished at 39”, Giulio Ciccone at 42”, Carlos Rodriguez at 43”, Alexey Lutsenko at 45”, and defending champion Lennert Van Eetvelt at 46”.
Behind them the former Red Jersey Jonathan Milan, who finished at 1'13".
Tomorrow stage 3, the 181 km Ras Al Khaimah-Jebel Jais will represent the first big chance for the climbers.
Stage winner Joshua Tarling was awarded by Rasheid Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi sports Council.
