Open Menu

UAE Tour: British Tarling Becomes Youngest Rider To Wear Red Jersey

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 11:15 PM

UAE Tour: British Tarling becomes youngest rider to wear Red Jersey

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Joshua Tarling confirmed his status as main favorite, setting a record speed for the UAE Tour at 56.671 km/h and becoming the youngest rider to wear the Red Jersey.

The British champion covered the 12.2 km of the Tudor ITT in a time of 12’55”, beating Stefan Bissegger by 13” and Tadej Pogacar by 18”.

Further back among the GC contenders, Pello Bilbao finished at 39”, Giulio Ciccone at 42”, Carlos Rodriguez at 43”, Alexey Lutsenko at 45”, and defending champion Lennert Van Eetvelt at 46”.

Behind them the former Red Jersey Jonathan Milan, who finished at 1'13".

Tomorrow stage 3, the 181 km Ras Al Khaimah-Jebel Jais will represent the first big chance for the climbers.

Stage winner Joshua Tarling was awarded by Rasheid Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi sports Council.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Milan Bilbao Van

Recent Stories

UAE Tour: British Tarling becomes youngest rider t ..

UAE Tour: British Tarling becomes youngest rider to wear Red Jersey

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Police appoints Shoaib Zehri as honora ..

Balochistan Police appoints Shoaib Zehri as honorary DSP, Goodwill Ambassador

21 minutes ago
 Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link Int ..

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International

34 minutes ago
 Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cri ..

Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament

25 minutes ago
 KP police honors brave officers for counter-terror ..

KP police honors brave officers for counter-terrorism efforts

25 minutes ago
 FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, ..

FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, including global and regional

25 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan feli ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Japanese emperor on hi ..

25 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest 6 outlaws:recovered bikes, al ..

Kamber police arrest 6 outlaws:recovered bikes, alcohol bottles, phones

22 minutes ago
 ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secur ..

ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..

49 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Han ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..

49 minutes ago
 High Court Bar association Hyderabad issues schedu ..

High Court Bar association Hyderabad issues schedule for upcoming elections-2025

22 minutes ago
 'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East