UAE Tour Set To Open UCI World Tour Calendar In February 2022

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:15 PM

UAE Tour set to open UCI World Tour calendar in February 2022

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) has announced that the fourth edition of the UAE Tour, the one and only World Tour race in the middle East, will begin on 20th February 2022, as ratified by the sports world governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

The race, organised in collaboration with RCS Sport, is set to kick-start the 2022 UCI World Tour racing Calendar, starting and finishing in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Next year’s race will cross a diverse mixture of landscapes - mountains, coastal and desert roads, as well as city streets, across its seven stages. The 2022 UAE Tour will build on the success of its previous three editions - won by world-class riders Primoz Roglic (2019), Simon Yates (2020) and most recently two-time Tour de France-winner Tadej Pogacar (2021).

Since its first edition in 2019, the UAE Tour continues to go from strength to strength, with this year’s edition hosting the full roster of 19 UCI World Teams for the very first time. Images from 2021’s race were broadcast across 200 countries, while domestically, the success of the one and only World Tour race in the Middle-East has had an enduring effect on the sport of cycling in the region.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of ADSC, said, "After a challenging but successful 2021 UAE Tour amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now looking ahead to host the 2022 UCI World Tour opener."

"The 2022 edition coincides with Expo 2020 Dubai and we are really excited to be part of this global event. Obviously, we are looking for a bigger event and play a bigger role to portray the UAE as a global venue."

