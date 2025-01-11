(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Since its inception in 2019, the “UAE Tour” has become an exceptional sports and tourism event on the UAE's annual major events agenda, with wide international participation.

The UAE Tour holds a prestigious position as a global sporting event, successfully showcasing the country's developmental progress across various fields and boosting both domestic and international tourism.

The tour highlights iconic landmarks, such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Jebel Hafeet, Yas Island, Hatta, and many other scenic spots.

Over the years, the UAE Tour has strengthened strategic partnerships with numerous global sponsors, playing a significant role in attracting investments that support sports infrastructure. It has also created promising job opportunities in various sectors such as logistics, marketing, hospitality, and transport.

According to statistics from the UAE Tour's organising committee, the 2024 edition saw nearly 4,000 hotel nights booked during the men's tour and 2,000 nights during the women's tour. Additionally, 90 vehicles were provided by sponsors, and around 1,000 individuals worked in various roles, including teams, staff, and logistical support.

Regarding event champions, Slovenia's Primoz Roglic won the inaugural UAE Tour title in February 2019, followed by Britain's Adam Yates who won the seventh and final stage of the UAE Tour in 2020, and Tadej Pogačar from UAE Team Emirates, who claimed victory twice in 2021 and 2022.

The Belgian Remco Evenepoel's clinched the UAE Tour 2023 title, with his compatriot Lennard Kämna being the latest winner in the 2024 edition.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, emphasised that the UAE Tour has become an exceptional sporting event that showcases the UAE's social, cultural, and economic diversity to millions of followers worldwide.

He expressed pride in reaching the seventh edition, which will take place next February with the participation of top cycling stars, noting that the tour's success and global reach result from collective effort throughout the year to present the event in the best possible way.

Fabrizio D'Amico, UAE Tour Director, pointed out that the event has grown annually thanks to the substantial support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and those responsible for its technical and logistical aspects. This support has helped the UAE Tour achieve its well-deserved global standing among major cycling events.