UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) AL DHAFRA, 7th February, 2025 (WAM) – Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won an explosive second stage of the 2025 UAE Tour Women ahead of Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ), on a day blown apart by crosswinds.

Wiebes, Gillespie and Williams were part of a five-woman group that also included Elisa Longo Borghini and another of her UAE Team ADQ teammates, Karlijn Swinkels, who together spent all day out in front, forming an echelon within the first few kilometres of the start and holding off the peloton.

Most of the GC favourites were in a chasing peloton that arrived 1:26 behind, reduced to a mere 30 or so riders.

Wiebes might retain the leader's jersey thanks to a second successive stage win, but with a mountain top finish in store tomorrow, Borghini is now in pole position to win the overall classification.

The winners were honoured by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, and Mubarak Abdullah Al Mansouri, Executive Director, Support Services Sector at the Ruler’s Representative Court in the Al Dhafra region.