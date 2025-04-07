UAE Tourism Generates AED45 Billion In Hotel Revenues In 2024: Minister Of Economy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 02:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, highlighted the continued growth and robust performance of the UAE's tourism sector. He attributed this growth to the wise leadership's directives and forward-looking vision, which led to the development of sustainable policies, strategies, and initiatives that drive the sector's progress.
Tourism remains a key pillar in strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of the national economy, supporting the country's transition toward an economy driven by knowledge and innovation, he noted.
Minister Al Marri said that hotel revenues in the UAE reached approximately AED45 billion in 2024, reflecting a 3 percent year-over-year growth. Hotel occupancy rates also climbed to 78 percent last year, ranking among the highest both regionally and globally.
This growth was supported by the opening of 16 new hotels across the seven emirates in 2024, taking the total number of hotels in the country to 1,251 by the end of the year. In addition, the number of hotel rooms also grew, reaching 216,966 by the end of 2024, up 3 percent.
Bin Touq added, "The UAE continues to advance its national efforts to develop innovative tourism initiatives and projects, while strengthening collaboration with all relevant local and international tourism bodies. These efforts aim to elevate the UAE's status as the best tourism identity globally by the next decade, offering world-class experiences that further enhance the country's appeal to visitors from around the world. We are also focused on diversifying special interest tourism offerings, building the sector's capacities, fostering the participation of Emirati talent, and driving greater investment across all areas of the tourism ecosystem."
He noted that the number of hotel guests across the UAE reached approximately 30.8 million in 2024, reflecting a 9.5 percent growth. This milestone represents 77 percent of the hotel guest target set by the 'National Tourism Strategy 2031' - achieved seven years ahead of schedule.
"With the current growth trajectory, we are well on track to achieving the strategy's ambitious goal of attracting 40 million hotel guests," bin Touq said.
Recent Stories
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Economy55 seconds ago
-
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC46 minutes ago
-
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow1 hour ago
-
UAE shaping future of emergency response: Tahnoon bin Zayed1 hour ago
-
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch1 hour ago
-
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi's non-oil Foreign trade records 9% growth in 20242 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title2 hours ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with global participation2 hours ago
-
Russian scientists develop world’s first dry spray printer to create various micro-sized objects3 hours ago
-
France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction3 hours ago
-
UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to people of Afghanistan: ..3 hours ago