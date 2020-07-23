UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Travel Advisory Update: COVID-19 PCR Tests Mandatory For All Inbound Passengers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:15 AM

UAE travel advisory update: COVID-19 PCR tests mandatory for all inbound passengers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The UAE has announced that COVID-19 test will be mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers, including Emiratis, residents, and tourists, arriving via the country's airports, irrespective of the countries they are coming from.

The decision to apply prior testing on all those coming to the country shall be applied as of 1st August without impingement on the mandatory testing measures that travellers have to follow upon arrival at the country's airports.

According to a joint statement by the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, NCEMA, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, all passengers travelling thru the country's airports to the EU countries and the UK, as well as other countries that require PCR test, have to get tested prior to boarding their respective planes.

The announcement is in line with the country’s efforts to protect the health and safety of its citizens and residents and reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Children under the age of 12 and those with severe and moderate disabilities will be exempted from the test requirement, which has 96 hours of validity from the date of testing.

NCEMA and MoFAIC highlighted the necessity for all airlines operating in the UAE to comply with these requirements.

Related Topics

UAE United Kingdom August All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

2 hours ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

3 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

31 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Holds Talks With Top Armen ..

32 minutes ago

A plethora of US-China disputes

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.