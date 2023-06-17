UrduPoint.com

UAE Triathlon Federation To Launch Second League Next October

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 03:45 PM

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 17th June, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Triathlon Federation (UAETF) announced the organisation of its second league next October.

The UAETF said the competition is open to all ages and categories.

The first of the 12-race UAE Triathlon League will take place at the Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi on 1st October 2023, and will finish in Sharjah in April 2024.

The UAE Triathlon Federation aims to spread the culture of triathlon in UAE, discover and develop national talent and attract young people to this sport and to build high-level sports generation to represent the country in world Championships.

Abdul-Malik Jani, Vice President of the UAE Triathlon Federation, said that organising

a regular triathlon championship will attract more talents to the game.

Triathlon is an Olympic game that first appeared in the Olympic Games in the Sydney 2000 edition, it is a three-way race that starts with swimming, then cycling, and ends with running.

Related Topics

World Sports Cycling UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah Young Sydney April June October Olympics All Race

Recent Stories

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

1 hour ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

1 hour ago
 Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039 ..

Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039;s semi-finals at IWBF Wheelch ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

1 hour ago
 ‘Not damaging fellow party members, but committe ..

‘Not damaging fellow party members, but committed to speak truth,’ Miftah re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.