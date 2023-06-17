UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 17th June, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Triathlon Federation (UAETF) announced the organisation of its second league next October.

The UAETF said the competition is open to all ages and categories.

The first of the 12-race UAE Triathlon League will take place at the Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi on 1st October 2023, and will finish in Sharjah in April 2024.

The UAE Triathlon Federation aims to spread the culture of triathlon in UAE, discover and develop national talent and attract young people to this sport and to build high-level sports generation to represent the country in world Championships.

Abdul-Malik Jani, Vice President of the UAE Triathlon Federation, said that organising

a regular triathlon championship will attract more talents to the game.

Triathlon is an Olympic game that first appeared in the Olympic Games in the Sydney 2000 edition, it is a three-way race that starts with swimming, then cycling, and ends with running.