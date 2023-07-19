UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development across next decade: Turkish Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) The tour of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Türkiye, to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which includes a visit to the UAE, his first since his re-election, highlights Türkiye’s growing relations with the UAE and other GCC countries, said Tugay Tunçer, Ambassador of Türkiye to the UAE.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Tunçer said Erdogan’s official visit to the UAE will see the signing of several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between the two nations, which they have been preparing for around 18 months, and will serve as a launch pad towards achieving their objectives in the next decade.

The region benefits greatly from the cooperation between Türkiye and the UAE, which has grown stronger and more productive over the past two years, he added.

The two countries share a common vision of promoting peace and stability in the region, and they have clear alignment on various regional issues, he went on to explain, noting that they are both committed to creating a secure and stable environment to ensure the prosperity and well-being of the people of the region.

Tunçer then highlighted the growing overall cooperation between the two countries, as well as their mutual visits, stressing that Erdogan’s official visit to the UAE after the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Türkiye in June will help expand the scope of their bilateral relations across various sectors.

He said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries is expected to come into force in September, noting that both countries’ governments have ratified it.

He also pointed out that the two economies complement one another and that their countries are working to establish a sustainable and advanced model of economic cooperation.

“In the first five months of this year, UAE- Türkiye non-oil trade volume rose by around 87 percent. Moreover, the number of tourists from both countries surged by 40-50 percent, with around 200 flights scheduled weekly between the UAE and Türkiye. Furthermore, Emirati investments in Türkiye have increased significantly, and Turkish companies have a strong presence in the UAE,” he said.

He then affirmed that the CEPA’s implementation will lead to a transitional shift in their economic cooperation, and drive sustainable development across various sectors in both countries.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Türkiye amounted to nearly US$19 billion in 2022. The two nations aim to double this figure to US$40 billion over the next five years.