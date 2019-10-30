UAE troops return after successful liberation, stabilisation of Aden

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces has announced the return of its troops from the Aden Governorate in Yemen after having successfully accomplished their role in liberating and stabilising Aden, and transferring its charge to Saudi and Yemeni forces, who will now maintain the security and stability of the Governorate.

The UAE troops were received by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

The General Command said in a statement today that the UAE forces had completed the process of hand over responsibly as per a military strategy with a view to guarantee the consolidation of the military gains.

The statement explained that the forces returning from Aden had liberated the city from both the Houthis and terrorist actors on 17th July 2015.

"Thereafter, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition forces spread out from Aden and liberated many other areas of Yemen from the Houthi rebels, foiling Iranian attempts to infiltrate Yemen and dominate its affairs," it added.

The General Command recalled that the UAE and Saudi forces had worked on securing and stabilising Aden after its liberation, uprooting the terrorists and neutralising all security threats.

"As a result, security and stability were restored across the Governorate. The forces also armed and trained the Yemeni forces in a way that would enable them to discharge their military responsibilities independently. The Yemeni forces thus trained are highly competent, professional and capable of maintaining security and stability," the UAE military pointed out.

The statement added that the UAE forces would resume, jointly with their allies, their fight against terrorist forces in South Yemen and other regions.

The General Command commended the heroic role the UAE forces played since the liberation of Aden in 2015 as they fought many battles against the Houthis and the terrorist outfits. The Command also recalled the sacrifices made by the martyrs who laid down their lives fighting for their country, defending the truth and their brothers.

The statement concluded by emphasising the commitment of the UAE Armed Forces as part of the Arab Coalition to extend all possible support to protect the interests of the people of Yemen.