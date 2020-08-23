UAE-Turkmenistan Business Council discusses investment opportunities in various areas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) The UAE-Turkmenistan Business Council recently stated that the private sectors of the UAE and Turkmenistan are continuing to work together to achieve progress and launch initiatives aimed at enhancing their economic ties.

During the council’s meeting, which was held remotely via video conference, Hameed Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Dowletgeldi Rejepow, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, CCIT, highlighted its key role in driving their economic ties towards further development, while expressing their wishes to advance the council’s work, establish practical mechanisms related to its operations and decisions, explore ways of increasing their commercial exchanges and discuss available investment opportunities.

Bin Salem noted the strong relations between the two friendly countries, especially in the business sector, in light of the developments witnessed by global economies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are promising opportunities for cooperation and investment, especially in the areas of technology, artificial intelligence, agriculture, textiles, tourism and hospitality, he added.

Rejepow stated that his country has the same desire to explore new cooperation and investment prospects with the Emirati business sector, while hoping that the meeting will result in joint projects.

The council’s meetings will establish the foundations for joint cooperation, especially as it involves a range of prominent investors, businessmen and representatives of major companies from both countries, he added, noting that the commercial exchange between the two countries reached US$223 million in 2019.