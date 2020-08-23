UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Turkmenistan Business Council Discusses Investment Opportunities In Various Areas

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:15 PM

UAE-Turkmenistan Business Council discusses investment opportunities in various areas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) The UAE-Turkmenistan Business Council recently stated that the private sectors of the UAE and Turkmenistan are continuing to work together to achieve progress and launch initiatives aimed at enhancing their economic ties.

During the council’s meeting, which was held remotely via video conference, Hameed Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Dowletgeldi Rejepow, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, CCIT, highlighted its key role in driving their economic ties towards further development, while expressing their wishes to advance the council’s work, establish practical mechanisms related to its operations and decisions, explore ways of increasing their commercial exchanges and discuss available investment opportunities.

Bin Salem noted the strong relations between the two friendly countries, especially in the business sector, in light of the developments witnessed by global economies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are promising opportunities for cooperation and investment, especially in the areas of technology, artificial intelligence, agriculture, textiles, tourism and hospitality, he added.

Rejepow stated that his country has the same desire to explore new cooperation and investment prospects with the Emirati business sector, while hoping that the meeting will result in joint projects.

The council’s meetings will establish the foundations for joint cooperation, especially as it involves a range of prominent investors, businessmen and representatives of major companies from both countries, he added, noting that the commercial exchange between the two countries reached US$223 million in 2019.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Business Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture UAE Salem Progress Same Turkmenistan Chamber 2019 Commerce Textile From Industry Million

Recent Stories

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

1 hour ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

3 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

4 hours ago

Members of Emirati Children’s Parliament partici ..

5 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.