UAE, Turkmenistan Discuss Cooperation In Oil Field

Wed 03rd November 2021

UAE, Turkmenistan discuss cooperation in oil field

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan, has met with Turkmenistan’s oil and gas chief, Shakhym Abdurakhmanov, to discuss a number of issues of common concern.

Al Hameli and Abdurakhmanov reviewed bilateral ties as well as opportunities for cooperation in the field of oil and gas. Discussions included contributions and investments of Dragon Oil, one of the largest Emirati oil and gas companies investing in Turkmenistan.

The UAE Ambassador highlighted the significance of coordination and cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan in the field of oil, gas and energy, which in turn, will help boost relations between the two countries.

