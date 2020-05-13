UAE, Turkmenistan hold Political Consultations Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The fifth UAE-Turkmenistan Political Consultations Committee between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan was held remotely today through video conferencing.

The Emirati delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Turkmen delegation was headed by Berdiniyaz Matiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed their experiences in combatting coronavirus while the Emirati delegation highlighted the UAE’s related humanitarian efforts, its assistance to affected countries, and the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in countering the virus.

They also discussed ways of enhancing the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, and current regional and international developments and their relevant stances.

The two sides then discussed the joint cooperation between regional and international organisations related to the international community, to help solve regional and international issues and challenges.