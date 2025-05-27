Open Menu

UAE U21 National Team Wins 10 Medals At 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 05:33 PM

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team finished its remarkable campaign in the Under-21 category at the 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Amman, Jordan, with ten medals on the last day. This brought the team’s total throughout the tournament to 22 medals.

The Emirati athletes had outstanding performances, demonstrating high-level technical and tactical execution, winning three gold, two silver, and five bronze medals. The gold medalists were Mariam Al Ali (45kg), Rashed Mohammed Alshehhi (56kg), and Ammar Al Hosani (94kg).

Aysha Alshamsi (45kg) and Alanood Alharbi (48kg) won silver medals, while bronze went to Alanood Alhosani (57kg), Rashid Al Haimeini (+94kg), Saeed Alnuaimi (62kg), Ahmad Andeez (69kg), and Fahad Alhammadi (77kg).

Several UAE dignitaries attended the event, including Hamad Al Matrooshi, Acting Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Amman, and Khaled Al Ali and Aisha Al Shehhi, both members of the UAE diplomatic corps.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, stated, “This achievement highlights the athletes’ technical maturity and mental focus, as well as their ability to succeed against top-level competitors across Asia. Our preparation included both local and international training camps focused on tactical and physical development — something that clearly paid off during the competition.”

The medal-winning athletes expressed delight in raising the UAE flag, emphasising that this achievement serves as a powerful motivator for future advancement.

Rashed Mohammed Alshehhi, who won gold in the 56kg division, expressed his delight in winning such a significant continental victory alongside his compatriots. “The matches were not easy, especially the final, where I faced a highly skilled and experienced opponent.”

Mariam Al Ali, who won gold in the 45kg category, described the intense competition and diverse fighting techniques as challenging.

