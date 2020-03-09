UAE, Uganda discuss enhancing cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today Henry Oryem Okello, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Uganda, and discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation to serve the two countries' mutual interests. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, as well as a number of top military officers and officials.