UAE, Uganda discuss labour cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Betty Amongi Akena, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development of Uganda, discussed strengthening the labour cooperation between the UAE and Uganda.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Al Awar presented the UAE’s new labour laws and talent acquisition policies.

Akena lauded the UAE’s advancement in areas of development, as well as its labour policies and efforts to ensure workers’ rights. She also highlighted her keenness to strengthen her country’s bilateral ties with the UAE.