UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and oversight of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Philanthropic and Humanitarian Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, the UAE and the Republic of Uganda have signed an agreement to build a fully integrated eye hospital in the city of Entebbe through an investment of US$20 million.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Sultan Mohamed Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, and on behalf of Uganda by Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the significance of the agreement to the UAE’s enduring commitment to advancing global healthcare services and addressing the medical needs of communities across Africa.

He emphasised the UAE’s dedication to its humanitarian mission and responsibility to promote development, prosperity, and stability across the world. This pioneering initiative encompasses strategic partnerships, particularly in the African continent, that aim to advance the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Sheikh Theyab further highlighted the commitment of the UAE’s leadership, under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to bridging healthcare gaps for vulnerable groups across the globe.

Erth Zayed Philanthropies aims to establish 10 specialised hospitals within a decade to address the healthcare needs of underserviced communities and provide access to healthcare infrastructure.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chair of the International Health Advisory Committee at the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed that this agreement reflects strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said, “Through the implementation of development projects that address community needs and provide sustainable and pioneering solutions, the UAE and Uganda are reaching new horizons in cooperation, particularly in healthcare. These initiatives aim to benefit thousands of patients suffering from eye conditions.”

Sheikh Shakhbout noted that the establishment of the hospital in Entebbe reflects the leadership’s commitment in both countries to strengthen bilateral relations and advance health goals. The project aims to enhance the efficiency of medical services, achieve advanced standards of care, improve healthcare infrastructure, and ultimately fulfil the goal of ensuring health for all.